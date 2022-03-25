OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $366,798.91 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $366,798.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15.

On Friday, March 4th, John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,000,400.00.

Shares of ONEW opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $577.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 3.44.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 98,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

