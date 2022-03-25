Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.320-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.89 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 52,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,364. The company has a market capitalization of $431.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Oportun Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Oportun Financial by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Oportun Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

