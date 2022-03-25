Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39).

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 448,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 231,180 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 62.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.