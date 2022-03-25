Oppenheimer Weighs in on CinCor Pharma Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CinCor Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CinCor Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.96) EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on CINC. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15).
About CinCor Pharma (Get Rating)
CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.
