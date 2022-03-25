Oppenheimer Weighs in on F-star Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for F-star Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 20th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.

NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 8.62. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

