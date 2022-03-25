Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Up 36.7% This Week

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $388,264.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,394.32 or 0.99794816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00063306 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00132748 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.72 or 0.00260129 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005037 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

