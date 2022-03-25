OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OGI. cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $523.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. Analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 199,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

