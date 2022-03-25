ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.52) EPS.

ORIC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.32. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

