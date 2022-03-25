Origin Sport (ORS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Million

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $112,355.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00075223 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011744 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

