Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 471.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Orla Mining stock traded up C$1.40 on Friday, hitting C$1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 61,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The stock has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.40.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

