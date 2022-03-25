Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.00

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 14905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,437.50 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 78.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

