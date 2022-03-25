Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) vs. Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Critical Comparison

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Overstock.com and Onion Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $2.76 billion 0.85 $389.37 million $8.11 6.08 Onion Global $584.01 million 0.25 $32.13 million N/A N/A

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Overstock.com and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com 14.13% 23.39% 14.62% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Overstock.com and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 1 5 0 2.83 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Overstock.com presently has a consensus price target of $110.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.00%. Given Overstock.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Onion Global.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Onion Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. The company also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Market Partner, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Onion Global (Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

