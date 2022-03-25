Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.67

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $52.41, with a volume of 74779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -35.24%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

