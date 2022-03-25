Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMR. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000.

