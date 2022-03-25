Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 1,393 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,087,000 after acquiring an additional 39,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.4% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,665. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $161.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average of $127.66.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

