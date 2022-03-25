Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $58.17.

