Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $21.08. 243,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,526. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46.

