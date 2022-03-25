Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Invests $252,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $10.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $513.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,789,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,529. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.45 and its 200-day moving average is $458.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $360.55 and a 1 year high of $515.78. The company has a market capitalization of $483.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

