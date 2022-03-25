Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 1,714 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 249.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $6.05 on Thursday, reaching $395.84. 555,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,906. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.40.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

