Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 309 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

