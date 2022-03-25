PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Cut to $38.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $61.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,438,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $4,309,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

