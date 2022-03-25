PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Cut to $38.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.
NYSE:PAGS opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $61.65.
About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
