Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after buying an additional 168,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $622.16 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.72 and a 52 week high of $622.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.69.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

