Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,661 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

BRMK opened at $8.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.48%.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.