Parallel Advisors LLC Has $193,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $194.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.40 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.10.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.09%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

