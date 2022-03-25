Parallel Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

PulteGroup stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

