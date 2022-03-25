Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,281,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 161,081 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 103,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 147,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

