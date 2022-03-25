Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 13,337 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,337 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSG. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,593,000. Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,326,000 after buying an additional 170,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

