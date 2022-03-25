Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
STVN stock opened at €18.59 ($20.43) on Friday. Stevanato Group Spa has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($32.07). The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.41.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on STVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.69 ($27.13).
Stevanato Group Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
