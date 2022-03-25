Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

STVN stock opened at €18.59 ($20.43) on Friday. Stevanato Group Spa has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($32.07). The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.41.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.69 ($27.13).

Stevanato Group Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.