Patrick Wagner Sells 13,537 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) insider Patrick Wagner sold 13,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $336,935.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of Marathon Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85.

MRO opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 851,968 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 66.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 914,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 364,994 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $346,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $372,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

