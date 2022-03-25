PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Cut to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.94. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

In other PaySign news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $56,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 1,418.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 428,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in PaySign by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 422,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 289,943 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in PaySign by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 136,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

