PDS Planning Inc Boosts Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 140.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

