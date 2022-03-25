PDS Planning Inc Buys Shares of 594 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Linde by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after buying an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Linde by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $318.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

