PDS Planning Inc Makes New Investment in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 7,276.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 792,938 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.
NOK stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nokia in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
