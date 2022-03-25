PDS Planning Inc Sells 136 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 142.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 296.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,473,000 after acquiring an additional 624,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $107.47 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $94.40 and a one year high of $108.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

