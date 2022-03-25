Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Stock analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEB. Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of PEB opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.