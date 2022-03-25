Pendle Price Down 0.1% This Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $17.72 million and $714,132.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pendle has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.94 or 0.07075973 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,789.82 or 0.99822944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043518 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,693,812 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.