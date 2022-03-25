PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Doug Jones Sells 20,014 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $1,096,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PFSI stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,297,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 318,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 160,244 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

