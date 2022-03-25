PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lowered by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 36.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in PepsiCo by 18.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 49,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,416. The company has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.34 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

