Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $806.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,008 shares of company stock worth $503,394 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

