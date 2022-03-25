Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.180-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Perficient also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.950 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.45. 234,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Perficient has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Perficient by 1,021.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

