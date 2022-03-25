Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.44. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 288 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 264,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,433,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 695,220 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

