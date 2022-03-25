Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.44. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 288 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
