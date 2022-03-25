Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 67,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,844. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.97 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -297.14%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Perrigo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Perrigo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.