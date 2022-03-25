Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,607,200 shares, a growth of 1,146.3% from the February 28th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMNXF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 278,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,720. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. Perseus Mining has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.45.
Perseus Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
