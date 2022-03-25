Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,830

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,580 ($47.13) to GBX 2,830 ($37.26) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.69) to GBX 2,650 ($34.89) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,268 ($43.02) to GBX 2,897 ($38.14) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.79) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Investec began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.96) price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,413.14.

OTCMKTS PSMMY traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. Persimmon has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

