Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. 13,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,296. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOOF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,095,000 after buying an additional 1,148,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after buying an additional 83,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after buying an additional 279,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

