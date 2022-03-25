Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

