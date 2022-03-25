PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $13.92 Average PT from Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

PCG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,160,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,076,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PG&E has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.32, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PG&E by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PG&E by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

