PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Shares Up 0%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.77 and last traded at $95.58. Approximately 137,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 331,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.56.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

