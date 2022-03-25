Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Lowered to $46.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HSBC from $76.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,519,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after buying an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,193,000 after buying an additional 2,656,840 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,382,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after buying an additional 1,656,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

