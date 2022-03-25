Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,589,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

HNW stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.